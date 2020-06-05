Gov't to vote on virus regulations next Sunday

The government is due to vote on a bundle of regulations related to the coronavirus epidemic next Sunday.

The draft law was initiated by the Prime Minister's Office by a special team in the Justice Ministry, headed by Deputy Attorney-General Raz Nazri.

It was reported that the changes to the draft law were made with reference to hundreds of comments made by members of the public and discussion of the matter will continue even after approval by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation.

Following are the main points of the draft legislation:

The Knesset - will continue to operate

The Courts - will continue to operate

Demonstrations - the right to protest will continue to apply

Police - will not be permitted to enter private homes without a permit

Emergency orders - will apply for a period of 30 days and can be cancelled by the Knesset at any point

Government regulations - must be brought before the Knesset for approval within a week

Closure orders - on neighborhoods or communities will apply for a week