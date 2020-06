13:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Rav Scheinberg saw what was going on, and was appalled Read more Watch: Rav Simcha Scheinberg releases a moving video this week in support of a family member in crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs