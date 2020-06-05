|
13:41
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
Huge blaze in Hebron Hills region due to Arab arson
Fire fighters and rescue workers are working to extinguish a huge blaze that has broken out in the Hebron Hills region.
The blaze, near the community of Eshtamoa, appears to have been deliberately set by Arabs, and has begun to spread toward residential homes. A number of families have been evacuated, and the section of Highway 60 near the blaze has been closed in the direction of Be'er Sheva.
