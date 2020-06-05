Poll: Trump approval rating at record low of 39%

A new poll from ABC News and Ipsos shows approval ratings for US President Donald Trump at a record low, The Guardian reports.

"For the second week since ABC News and Ipsos began polling on the coronavirus in mid-March, Trump’s approval for his stewardship over the nation’s response to the outbreak remains at a record low 39%." ABC reported. "Six in 10 Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the virus."

Another poll showed that 74% of US adults view the death of George Floyd as symbolic of an underlying racial injustice problem. In 2014, a similar question put to the public after several similar incidents gained a positive reply of just 44%.