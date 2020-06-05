'If you were at a protest, go get a test' says NY Governor Cuomo

At his daily briefing, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo said that people out on the streets protesting had a "civic duty" to be tested for coronavirus.

“If you were at a protest, go get a test, please,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “The protesters have a civic duty here also. Be responsible, get a test.”

Cuomo said that around 20,000 people have been protesting in NYC alone, "the highest number of protesters," the governor said.