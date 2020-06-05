Astra-Zeneca could have 2 billion vaccine doses by September

British pharma company Astra-Zeneca could be ready to produce two billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine by September, its CEO said today.

Astra-Zeneca is working together with scientists from Oxford University in an effort to produce an effective and safe vaccine, one of a number of projects underway in various countries including the United States and China.

The company's CEO told the BBC: "So far we're still on track ... we will have the data by the end of the summer ... so in September we should know whether we have an effective vaccine or not."