When life gives you wine, make hand sanitizer

What happens to wine when you can't sell it? A unique coronavirus-era solution has been adopted in France, Italy, and Spain, where winemakers are planning to distill unsold wine and turn it into hand sanitizer.

Winemakers have been hit particularly hard by the closures of bars and restaurants, and by a reduction in exports to the United States after US President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on French wine last year, The Guardian reports.

The European Union has approved the measure and will finance the process.