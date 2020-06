12:25 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Turkey cancels weekend lockdown due to public protest Just hours after announcing a weekend lockdown, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has cancelled the measure due to public opposition. Erdogan warned that a rise in the infection rate is still extremely worrying and will have to be addressed. Turkey has seen the number of confirmed cases rise by nearly 1,000 per day in the last week. ► ◄ Last Briefs