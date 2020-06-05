US unemployment may hit 20% according to forecasts

The latest batch of data on US unemployment is due out today, The Guardian reports, with some economists predicting the rate may shoot up to almost 20%.

Although businesses shut down in the early months of the pandemic have started reopening, people are still being laid off. If economic predictions are correct, total job losses since March will rise to almost 30 million, more than three times the number of people who lost their jobs during the 2007 recession. The Guardian notes that it took the United States' job market a full six years to recover from that recession.