12:08
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
Arab arrested for attack on Yehuda Glick released to house arrest
The Arab resident of East Jerusalem who was arrested this morning on suspicion that he took part in the attack on former MK Yehuda Glick yesterday has been released to house arrest.
Glick had been in East Jerusalem paying a condolence call on the family of Iyad Al-Halak, and was attacked by a group of Arabs as he left, leaving him seriously injured. Glick called the attack a "lynch."
