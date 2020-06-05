Leading financiers call for greener global economic policies

A group of leading financiers have publicized a letter calling for the world to adopt greener economic policies in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, The Guardian reports.

The letter, signed by current and former governors of the Bank of England and the Banque de France, among others, states that: "This crisis offers us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rebuild our economy in order to withstand the next shock coming our way: climate breakdown. Unless we act now, the climate crisis will be tomorrow’s central scenario and, unlike Covid-19, no one will be able to self-isolate from it."