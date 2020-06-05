Epidemic 'under control' in France, says top scientist

According to a top French scientist, the coronavirus epidemic within France is now "under control," The Guardian reports.

"The virus is still circulating ... but it is circulating slowly ... it is currently under control," Jean-Francois Delfraissy told France Inter radio.

44 people died yesterday of Covid-19, and around 1,000 new cases were confirmed, down from around 8,000 in the early days of the epidemic. It is estimated that there are around 151,325 cases of the virus in France today, making it one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.