Swift & strong response to those who attack police officers

Responding to an incident that occurred this morning, when an Arab fired on a police vehicle in the northern town of Tira (and was subsequently arrested after a chase), interim Police Commissioner Motti Cohen noted that this was one of a series of such attacks.

"Last month, there was another such serious incident in which two police officers were injured," he said. "Anyone who attacks our police should know that we will do everything in our power to ensure that those responsible find themselves behind bars."