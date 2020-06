09:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 'Trump and David Friedman want the best for the State of Israel' Read more MK Ayelet Shaked explains opposition to creation of Palestinian state, and which changes need to be made to the 'Deal of the Century.' ► ◄ Last Briefs