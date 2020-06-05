Ninth-grader from Rishon Letziyon tests positive for coronavirus

A ninth-grade student in the "Acharon Habiluim-Ha'amit" school in Rishon Letziyon has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Everyone who came into contact with her in recent days has been ordered to self-isolate.

The school is now closed until further notice, and will meanwhile be disinfected.

Rishon Letziyon mayor Raz Kinstlich stated: "We are working together with the Ministries of Health and Education to test all the students and teaching staff who came into contact with this student. The school will remain closed for the meantime, and will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. We are in contact with students and their parents and will be keeping them updated on further developments. I wish the student a speedy recovery."