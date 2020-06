08:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Some Israelis fear 'nightmare' of being isolated by Trump plan 'We won't be able to leave without a military escort, there will be more bombs and shootings,' Otniel resident Efrat Dahan says. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs