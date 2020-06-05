08:12
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20

Forecast: Mostly clear with an increase in temperatures

Today: Clear to partially cloudy with no change in temperatures. From the afternoon, there will be fresh northerly winds along the coastal plain.

Shabbat: Mostly clear. Temperatures will rise in higher areas and the interior of the country to levels higher than the seasonal average.

Sunday: Clear to partially cloudy with a further slight increase in temperatures.

Monday: Clear to partially cloudy with a decrease in temperatures in higher areas and the interior of the country.

Last Briefs