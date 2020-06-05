MKs not wearing face masks in Knesset, employees allege

Reshet Bet reports a number of complaints on the part of Knesset employees, who allege that there are MKs who are putting their lives at risk due to their failure to wear face masks when they come into contact with Knesset employees.

The Knesset has been closed since MK Samy Abu Shahadeh announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, and senior Knesset officials are now saying that the Knesset may remain closed next week as well.