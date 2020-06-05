'Local authorities can decide whether or not to shut their schools'

Head of the Knesset's Education Committee MK Ram Shefa (Blue & White) told Reshet Bet that "It's absolutely fine with me that the heads of local authorities can decide for themselves whether to close their educational institutions," due to coronavirus outbreaks.

He added that, "We need to decide on a clear policy of how many virus cases a school can have before it has to be closed. All the same, what we're doing now is what needs to be done."