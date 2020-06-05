Arab arrested for attack on Yehuda Glick yesterday

A resident of East Jerusalem in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion that he was one of those responsible for an attack former MK Yehuda Glick yesterday, near the home of Iyad Al-Halak in East Jerusalem.

Glick had visited the home of Al-Halak to pay a condolence call on the family, and was attacked by a group of Arabs after he left. He was hospitalized due to the extent of his injuries.