|
07:32
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
Angela Merkel: 'United States is a very divided nation'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stated that: "The killing of George Floyd is a terrible thing, just as racism is a terrible thing, something that leads to societal rifts."
Merkel refused to comment on what she told US President Donald Trump regarding the incident and its consequences, but noted that, "The job of politicians is to seek reconciliation," and that "The United States is a very divided nation."
Last Briefs