07:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Sivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20 Jews are 'ruthless,' Holocaust is a 'myth' Read more 'No doubt' that Rafal Ziemkiewicz's newest book intends to cause hatred towards Jews, cast doubt on Holocaust, watchdog says.