'Trump is Israel's friend, but his peace plan doesn't reflect that'

Head of the Kedumim Regional Council Hananel Dorani (who was previously head of the Yesha Council) has expressed his view that the words of the current Yesha Council head, David Elhayani, have been misunderstood.

In an interview on Galei Tzahal, he commented on statements made by the current Yesha Council head, David Elhayani, concerning the Trump administrations peace plan proposals, saying: "I think that Elhayani meant to say that the Trump plan does not reflect the friendship between America and Israel - not that the President himself is no friend of Israel."