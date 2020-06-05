|
07:21
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
Report: PA plans to put pressure on Hamas to strike Israel
According to a report in Kan News, officials in the Palestinian Authority are considering cutting the budget they transfer to the Gaza Strip area, as a response of sorts to Israel's stated intention to apply sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.
The report suggests that Israeli security officials believe that such a budget cut - of around $100 million per month - will put pressure on Gaza and incite Hamas to strike Israel militarily.
