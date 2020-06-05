Turkey to impose curfew in effort to stem coronavirus spread

Turkey will impose a two-day curfew in 15 provinces beginning midnight on Friday in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 4,600 lives in the country, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Interior Ministry said Thursday that the curfew will be in effect in Ankara as well as Istanbul, Izmir, Balikesir, Bursa, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak.