|
06:23
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
'Unilateral annexation undermines our interests'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that a unilateral Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria would undermine American national security interests and harm bipartisan support for Israel in America.
Speaking at an online event organized by the Jewish Democratic Council of America and quoted by Haaretz, Pelosi added that she is “very concerned” about Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's statements promising a sovereignty as early as July 1.
