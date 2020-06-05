|
03:09
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
Attacker of German synagogue recaptured after escaping prison
The gunman accused of attacking a synagogue in Halle, Germany, during Yom Kippur services in late 2019, was recaptured by German authorities after attempting a prison escape, JTA reported Thursday.
Stephan Balliet climbed an 11-foot fence during a walk through a prison courtyard on Saturday, but was caught shortly thereafter and taken back into custody. By Wednesday he had been transferred to a maximum security prison.
