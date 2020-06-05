|
02:52
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
Report: US to revise Chinese passenger airline ban
The US Transportation Department plans to issue a revised order in the coming days that is likely to allow some Chinese passenger airline flights to continue, government and airline officials said on Thursday.
The report comes after China said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland, shortly after Washington said it planned to bar Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijing’s curbs on US airlines.
