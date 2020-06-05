|
02:08
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
Several authors retract study on hydroxychloroquine
Several authors of a large study that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs for coronavirus patients have retracted the report, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, saying independent reviewers were not able to verify information that’s been widely questioned by other scientists.
The retraction in the journal Lancet involved a May 22 report on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, drugs long used for preventing or treating malaria but whose safety and effectiveness for COVID-19 are unknown.
Last Briefs