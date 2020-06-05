|
01:19
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5780 , 05/06/20
PA: Annexation will collapse the prospect of a Palestinian state
Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh attacked Israel on Thursday and tried to tie the tax money it collects on behalf of the PA to political positions and as a condition for renewing PA-Israel security coordination.
Speaking to the British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Shtayyeh said that the Palestinian problem is not a matter of money but a matter of rights, dignity and freedom, as he put it.
