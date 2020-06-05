Bernie Madoff loses bid for early prison release

Bernie Madoff lost his bid for early release from prison on Thursday when the judge who sentenced him to 150 years behind bars said he intended for him to die there and nothing has happened in the last 11 years to change his mind, The Associated Press reports.

Judge Denny Chin, who now sits on the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, noted the continuing suffering of Madoff’s thousands of victims who lost $17.5 billion when a decades-long scheme that deceived them into thinking their money was invested properly was exposed in December 2008.