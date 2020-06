22:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Police arrest suspects in assault on Yehuda Glick Police have raided the Wadi Joz neighborhood of East Jerusalem and arrested several suspects in the assault of former Knesset member Yehuda Glick. Glick was visiting East Jerusalem in order to extend condolences to the family of a special needs Arab who was accidentally killed by Israeli security forces when they mistook him for a terrorist. ► ◄ Last Briefs