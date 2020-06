22:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 PA says annexation will collapse prospects for a Palestinian state The Palestinian Authority has warned against Israeli application of sovereignty to the Jordan Valley as well as areas of Judea and Samaria, calling such action disruptive of efforts to establish a Palestinian state. The warning came in a conversation between the PA prime minister and Britain's secretary of state. ► ◄ Last Briefs