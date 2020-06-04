MyHeritage lab will test thousands daily for Covid-19

Coronavorus samples were sent this evening (Thursday) to the MyHeritage Lab to be decoded in the coming days.

If the decoding is successful, next week the company's new lab is expected to conduct to 2,000 tests a day which will then grow to about 10,000 daily. At the same time, the Ministry of Health is working with the Ministry of Finance to add over 200 testing personnel to be active in hospital labs and HMO clinics.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein's goal is to reach a testing capacity of 30,000 per day throughout Israel.