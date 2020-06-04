'Awaken the govt. or a million Israelis will lose their livelihood'

Former Defense MInister and present Knesset member Naftali Bennett (Yamina) slammed government inaction in dealing with the coronavirus. "Help me awaken the government," Bennett wrote on Facebook, "otherwise a million Israelis could lose their livelihood and others will be in mortal danger." Bennett demanded adoption of a suggested plan that would facilitate testing of 75,000 people daily.

He decried government "laziness" and concluded: "When winter comes, and a flu wave mixes with a corona wave, everything will collapse. They will not be able to manage the testing load, so they will not know who has the coronavirus and who has the flu. Then the prime minister will announce in another dramatic press conference that he is 'forced' to shut down the education system and Israeli businesses."