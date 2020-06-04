|
21:53
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Norway freezes over 50% of funds designated for Palestinian education
The Norwegian government has frozen more than 50% of its aid money to the Palestinian Ministry of Education. The Palestinian curriculum, according to the Norwegian parliament, is "destructive to the peace process."
According to Israeli Army Radio, it was reported that the Palestinian Authority would have to prove that it had made changes to its textbooks in order to thaw these funds.
