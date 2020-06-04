21:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Report: Netanyahu rebukes government ministers over rush to reopen Prime Minister Netanyahu has rebuked government ministers in a cabinet meeting acoording to a Channel 12 News report. "A competition of who reopens the fastest will lead to a sharp rise in spread of the virus," the prime minister told ministers in closed talks. "Everyone is hyperactive and wants to do something in his particular sector but such hasty actions will have widespread implications." ► ◄ Last Briefs