Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Month to Sovereignty: Netanyahu freezes construction in isolated Judea, Samaria towns
Prime Minister blocks new construction projects in towns in Judea and Samaria slated to become isolated enclaves after sovereignty plan.