21:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Trump announces release of American held captive 683 days in Iran President Trump has just tweeted as follows: "I am to happy announce that Navy Veteran, Michael White, who has been detained by Iran for 683 days, is on a Swiss plane that just left Iranian Airspace. We expect him to be home with his family in America very soon. I will never stop working to secure the release of all Americans held hostage overseas! Thank you Switzerland for your great assistance." ► ◄ Last Briefs