21:21
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Right-wing youth demonstrate against potential terrorist release
Dozens of right-wing youth from throughout Israel gathered opposite the prime minister's residence to protest the potential release of terrorists in a prisoner exchange deal. "An action like this is immoral and supports terror," the demonstrators said.
The potential deal would involve release of terrorists in Israeli jails for the return of the bodies of two soldiers killed in action in Gaza as well as the release of a special needs Israeli and a Negev Bedouin being held in Gaza.
