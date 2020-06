21:02 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 2,191 active Covid-19 cases in Israel, 291 have died from the virus There are currently 2,191 active cases of Covid-19 in Israel with 65 new cases reported today. 291 Israelis have died from the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs