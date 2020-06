20:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Report: US officials message 'cold shoulder for ungrateful settlers' United States government officials have sent a message to Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council leaders following their criticism of the Trump administration. According to a report from Kann News, US officials said, "Settlers are ungrateful and that is the reason for our cold shoulder. As we struggle with the coronavirus and riots in the streets - they attack us." ► ◄ Last Briefs