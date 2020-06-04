|
20:46
Reported
News BriefsSivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20
Mayor of Jerusalem seeks to bring more government offices to the city
Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Leon has set up a new administrative division whose goal is to bring more government ministries and their offices to the city. Today, most government ministries remain elsewhere despite a law obligating them to relocate to Jerusalem.
"Moving the ministries to Jerusalem would increase revenue from municipal taxes, create more jobs in Israel's largest city, and result in more services for Jerusalem residents," said a Jerusalem official in charge of the initiative.
Last Briefs