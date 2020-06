20:25 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Settlement leadership split over criticism of Netanyahu, Trump Read more Several municipal leaders in Judea and Samaria call on David Elhayani to resign as Yesha Council chair after calling Trump 'not a friend.' ► ◄ Last Briefs