20:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Report: El Al could receive more than 1 billion shekels ($400 million) In order to save the nation's air carrier El Al the government is ready to grant the airline 400 million dollars according to a Kann News report. Part of the sum would serve as a loan and part as an outright grant in exchange for the air carrier's commitment to instituting more efficient operations. ► ◄ Last Briefs