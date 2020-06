20:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 13,700 students and teachers in isolation, 301 test positive for virus Around 13,700 students and teachers are now in isolation with Covid-19, while 301 of them have tested positive for the coronavirus and 87 schools and kindergartens have now been closed. ► ◄ Last Briefs