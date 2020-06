20:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Netanyahu freezes construction in isolated Judea/Samaria enclaves Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has frozen construction over the last several months in Judea and Samaria communities that according to the Trump plan will be isolated enclaves within Palestinian territory. Chairman of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan stated that "the attempt to strangle these communities is not acceptable to us." ► ◄ Last Briefs