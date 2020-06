19:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 False report on Kushner amnesty meeting A false report has been circulated regarding a supposed DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) amnesty meeting held by Jared Kushner. The report was denied in a tweet by Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz, who also serves as an advisor to Kushner. ► ◄ Last Briefs