19:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Trump Plan: Minister: Israel 'not obligated' to back Palestinian state Read more "Trump peace plan isn't a 'take it or leave it' deal", says Likud Minister. "It isn't perfect but its the best deal ever for Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs