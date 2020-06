19:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 Sivan 12, 5780 , 04/06/20 New English Bat Mitzvah workshop with Sivan Rahav-Meir Read more World Mizrachi expands online Bat Mitzvah program to appeal to English-speakers from Israel and abroad, ► ◄ Last Briefs